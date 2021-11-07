Albert L. Goss, 85, of Pequea, passed into the arms of Jesus on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital after a two-week battle with COVID pneumonia. He was a carpenter for 60 years.
He is survived by his wife, Evelyn A. (Waltz) Goss, three daughters, Pamela S. (Timothy J.) Eshleman, Sherry L. (Kevin L.) Lapp and Stacey L. (Marshall A.) Fletcher, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Al and Evie were married for 62 years on June 14, 2021. They attended Refton Brethren in Christ Church.
Born in Strasburg on October 3, 1936, he was the son of the late Ira and Edith (Lefever) Goss. He is also survived by two brothers, Aldus and Lloyd (Gerry) Goss and two sisters, Ruth Reese and Ida (Clair) Mull. Albert was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, Anna Metzler and Verna Goss and two infant brothers.
Throughout his life he enjoyed canoeing, biking, hunting, playing guitar, working in his garden, and spending time with his family.
Albert was an extraordinary man living an unadorned, unassuming life, always generous in offering his time and talents to help others. He touched many lives with his honesty and hard work.
A private burial was held at Conestoga United Methodist Cemetery, Conestoga, PA with Pastor John D. Meck officiating.
A memorial service will be held at Refton Brethren in Christ Church, 110 Church St., Refton, PA 17568 on Saturday, November 27, 2021. Visitation with the family will begin at 2:00 PM with the service beginning at 3:00 PM.
