Albert J. Weiss, M.D., 99, passed away on August 21, 2019 at the Mennonite Home Retirement Community, Lancaster. He was born on August 15, 1920 in Fountain Hill, PA to the late Camillo and Mathilde (Eisinger) Weiss. His wife Cecelia, the absolute love of his life with whom he was married for 73 wonderful years, died on February 6, 2019.
Albert was a cum-laude graduate of Muhlenberg College, and earned his medical degree from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine. A veteran, he served in the U.S. Army in WWII and was stationed in Canandaigua, NY. He completed his residency at the Johns Hopkins Hospital and internship in pediatric medicine at the Sinai Hospital in Baltimore, MD where he established and operated his medical practice as a sole practitioner until retiring in December 1985. During his professional career, he was an instructor and assistant professor of pediatrics at the Johns Hopkins Hospital, where he also served as director of the Children's Chest Clinic. He was an honorary staff member at the Union Memorial Hospital and the Sinai Hospital of Baltimore. He was also actively involved in many professional organizations, and from 1965 to 1966 served as President of the Maryland Pediatric Society.
If Albert's life reveals any keys to longevity, it is that he was throughout his life, an easy going and very happy man. Albert loved and adored his family. He was deeply committed to his patients throughout his career. As a testimony to his service and devotion, a number of his former patients held a special celebration for Albert in 2010 to honor and remember him. He very much enjoyed the arts, in particular classical music, and was accomplished in charcoal painting as evidenced by his many drawings made during family vacations. His leisure activities included time with family, woodworking that included the creation of furniture items, as well as many beautiful toys for family members that are now being passed to the next generation, and reading. Albert also had a fantastic memory, and in his later years developed an interest in sudoku puzzles, which he completed on a daily basis until his death.
Albert is survived by two children - David M. Weiss, husband of Kelley S. Weiss, Lititz, and Susan W. Epstein, wife of Larry M. Epstein, Boynton Beach, FL; two granddaughters – Melanie J. Denk, wife of D. Keith Denk, Baltimore, MD, and Erica R. Martin, wife of James R. Martin, Lancaster; two grandsons – Jason A. Epstein, husband of Dr. Marisa Epstein, Larchmont, NY, and Dr. Andrew J. Weiss, husband of Dr. Alexandra E. Weiss, Columbia, MD; and 5 great-grandchildren. Albert is also survived by two siblings – Johanna Lever, Lititz, and Esther Adler, Phoenix AZ. He was preceded in death by a sister, Elizabeth Gelber.
The family wishes to express its heartfelt thanks to the Mennonite Home Reed Run unit for the excellent and compassionate care provided to Cecelia and Albert, for which we are extremely grateful.
Albert requested that funeral services be limited to a private ceremony for his immediate family members. He also requested that no Shiva services be held.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Albert's memory may be made to the Johns Hopkins Children's Center, 1800 Orleans Street, Baltimore, MD, 21287. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com