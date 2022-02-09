Albert J. Schmitt, Sr., 94, of Columbia passed away on February 5th, 2022. He was born in Camden, NJ to the late John A. and Helen Wickenheiser Schmitt and was a lifelong resident of Columbia. Albert attended Holy Trinity Catholic School and was a graduate of Columbia High School with the Class of 1945. He proudly served in the United States Navy during WWII and worked as a civilian for the Navy Ships Parts Control Center until his retirement in 1986. Albert was a legendary member of the former Susquehanna Fire & Rescue Company (CBFD) and served as their Treasurer for sixty years. He was a faithful member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church and was active in the Holy Trinity Men’s Club as well as the Knights of Columbus. Albert was a devoted husband and loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother who adored his family and treasured spending time with them.
Albert leaves behind his wife of almost sixty-seven years Doris Resch Schmitt of Columbia; six children, Helene, wife of Harold “Howie” Nace of Maytown, Dr. Albert J. Schmitt, Jr. husband of Fancia Tang-Schmitt of Avondale, PA, John, husband of Nina Schmitt of Columbia, Julia, wife of Adam Warfel of Columbia, Denise, wife of Harry Lehman of Columbia, Eric, husband of Stephanie Schmitt of Ephrata; fourteen grandchildren, Jennifer, Theresa, Annabelle, Charlotte, Christine, Paige, Ethan, Andrew, Rachel, Matthew, Stefani, Jeffrey, Zachary, David; twelve great-grandchildren; his brother, Robert Schmitt of Columbia. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph Schmitt.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 11th, 2022 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 409 Cherry St., Columbia, PA 17512. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until service time. Burial, with fire company and military honors, will follow at Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Albert’s name to Our Lady of the Angels Catholic School, 404 Cherry S.t, Columbia, PA 17512 or the Columbia Borough Fire Dept., PO Box 426, Columbia, PA 17512. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville