Albert J. Kelly Jr. "Kel," 79, of Reamstown, PA, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019 at Lancaster General Hospital.
Kel was born in Philadelphia, PA on May 7, 1940, a son to the late Dorothy and Albert Kelly and husband to Margaret A. (McElrone) Kelly.
A dedicated and hardworking employee, Kel offered his services to J.C. Penney for 35 years.
Kel was a kind, passionate individual who cared deeply for his family, friends and community. Kel volunteered at the Reamstown Park, making it a safe and respectable place for kids.
Kel is survived by his wife, Margaret, children, Kathy, Warren, Patti (Tom), Paul, Anne (Tom) and Kim, eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren with a fifth on the way. Kel is also survived by his brother, Larry (Jane), sisters Dottie and Pat (Dan) and was pre-deceased by his sister, Kathy.
Viewing: Thursday, Aug. 1, at the Gravenor Home for Funerals, 100 W. Main St., Ephrata, PA, from 9:00-10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at OMPH Church, 320 Church Ave., Ephrata, PA 17522.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association at lung.org/donate.
To offer condolences, visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com