Albert G. Vogel, Jr.

Albert G. “Al” Vogel, Jr., 85, of Manheim, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, February 1, 2022. Born in Manheim, he was the son of the late Albert G., Sr. and Carrie Shank Vogel. He was the loving husband of Phyllis E. Geyer Vogel, and they would have celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary this May.
Al retired from Penway Construction, Manheim and following retirement he worked for over 20 years for the Manheim Auto Auction. He graduated from Manheim Central High School in 1955 where he played football and wrestled. After graduation, he served in the United States Army and was stationed in Korea. Al was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Manheim where he was Treasurer of the Sunday School Association and a member of the Church Council. He was also a member of the Manheim Masonic Lodge #587 F&AM, Manheim V.F.W. Post 5956 and the Tall Cedars of Lebanon. Al enjoyed hunting and a good cigar.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Phyllis, is a daughter, Dianne Vogel wife of Frank Canepa of Lebanon, two granddaughters: Rachel King, Hannah wife of Steve Salada, a brother, Carl Vogel of Manheim and three sisters: Dorothy Longenecker, Pauline wife of Bill Albright, and Mary wife of James Ulrich all of Manheim. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Deborah King, a brother, Robert Vogel, and a sister, Bertha Summy.
"A special thank you to the aides and nurses at Compassionate Care Hospice for taking such good care of Al"
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Al’s Memorial Service at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2 South Hazel Street, Manheim on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 2:00 PM. Friends may visit with the family at the church from 1:00 PM until the time of service. Interment will be private at Manheim Fairview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Al’s memory to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2 South Hazel Street, Manheim, PA 17545. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com