Albert Frank Geier, 92, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020. Born in Brooklyn, NY, he was the son of the late John Geier and Lucy Pearson Geier.
He honorably served in the United States Army in the 529th Arterial Observation Battalion during the Korean War. After returning home to New York, Albert married the love of his life, the late Muriel A. Sudlow. Together they raised their son, Albert Peter Geier in Queens, NY.
Albert was a family man, who enjoyed family gatherings and was known for sharing good stories and telling jokes. He was passionate about woodworking; Albert built Christmas sleighs in the winter and enjoyed gardening in the summer.
He worked as an assistant administrator for Royal & Sons Alliance Insurance Company. While working, Albert was a member of his company's bowling team. He retired in 1985.
Albert is survived by his son, Albert Peter Geier, of Lancaster, PA. He was preceded in death by his wife, Muriel A. Geier, his two brothers, Charles and Edward Geier, his two sisters, Lillian Sacco and Dorothy Parrienello.
A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, May 1, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Riverview Burial Park. The family wishes to include everyone and will make available a live webcast of the graveside service that can be found at http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/52169071 starting at 10:00 a.m.
