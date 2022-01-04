Albert E. Johnson, 87, of Lititz, PA, passed away December 15, 2021, at Magnolia’s of Lancaster. Born September 1, 1934, in Englewood, NJ, he was the son of the late LTC Albert C. Johnson and Alyce R. (Surdez) Johnson.
Albert graduated from Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken, NJ with a degree in mechanical engineering in 1956 and later a Master’s of Science in 1961. He was a member of St. Stephens Episcopal Church in Pearl River, NY for 40 years and it was an integral part of his life. He was an avid tennis player, a classical music aficionado, voracious reader and lifetime bowler (finally achieving his 300 game on Feb 2, 2005). He laughed loudly at the TV, yelled answers to Jeopardy and was terribly competitive playing Trivial Pursuit at church.
Surviving are his loving wife of 62 years, Marjorie (Gemmel) Johnson; daughter, Cheryl Harvey; son, Christian (Desiree) Johnson; grandchildren, Jenna, Caitlin, Kayla, Corey, Tara and Brianna; great-grandchildren, Samantha and Kinleigh; and sisters, Faith and Sandra.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Katrina DiFazio and son-in-law, Timothy Harvey.
There will be no funeral per his wishes. Instead of a memorial, Albert would ask you to please be kind, caring, loving, open minded and respectful to your fellow man. Keep learning and listening. Albert would prefer a dialogue rather than an argument.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association; or to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
The family wishes to thank the caregivers at Magnolia’s of Lancaster and Grane Hospice for the loving care they provided.
