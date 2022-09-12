Albert E. Harr, Jr. 85, of Lancaster, went peacefully into the arms of angels September 9, 2022. Born in Pittsburgh, PA, he was the son of the late Albert E. Sr. and Teresa Rose (Szymanski) Harr. On Sept. 7, he celebrated 65 blessed years of marriage with the love of his life, Mary Jane (Harvilla) Harr.
He met his beloved wife while attending Jefferson High School at the tender age of 15. After their first encounter he knew she was the one, and they would go on to spend over 70 years together. Albert attended West Virginia University, obtaining his bachelor's degree in Chemical Engineering and continued his education, earning his master's degree from Penn State University. He will be remembered for his many dedicated years with Armstrong World Industries Inc., where he held various positions.
Most important to Albert were his faith and his family. He and Mary Jane have been founding, lifelong members of St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, where they raised their family. He was a devoted and loving husband and father and meant the world to his family. Tying his own flies, he was an avid fly fisherman and enjoyed the quiet surroundings of nature. He was also an accomplished golfer and bowler. As attested by the hundreds of books in his home, Albert also loved to read.
He will be sorely missed by his loving wife Mary Jane "Dolly"; children: Steve Harr, husband of Debi, of Massachusetts and Cindy, wife of Ken Morris, of Landisville; grandchildren: Bridget, Adam, Allison, and Andrew; 2 great-grandchildren, and his brother, Richard Harr, husband of Carole. He was preceded in passing by his brother, Edward Harr, husband of Faye, also deceased.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, September 16, 2022, at 11 AM, with Fr. Peter Hahn as Celebrant at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 2427 Marietta Ave., Lancaster, PA 17601. Guests are invited to a visitation from 10 AM until the time of Mass. Interment to follow at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery in Bausman.
To send the family a condolence please visit, SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »