Albert E. Filling, Jr., 66, of Neelyton, PA, died Friday, December 24, 2021 at UPMC West Shore Hospital, Mechanicsburg, PA. Born on August 16, 1955 in Lancaster, PA, he was the son of the late Albert E. Filling, Sr. and Claire (Goggin) Filling. He was united in marriage to Susan Wagner on September 25, 1976. Mrs. Filling survives at home.
He is survived by son Albert E. Filling III and wife Ashley (Ward), Greencastle, PA, grandsons Abel and Aden, sisters Kathy Warwood, Millersville, PA and Jan Helm and husband Ron, Stroudsburg, PA and brother Brian Filling, Mountville, PA.
Mr. Filling was a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association (NRA), Golden Eagles, Pennsylvania State Shotgunning Association (PSSA), Ducks Unlimited and the Amateur Trapshooting Association (ATA).
During his lifetime, he loved to hunt, fish, shoot trap and spend time with his grandsons.
The family will be having a Celebration of Life service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS), 700 N. Fourth Street, Richmond, VA 23219.
