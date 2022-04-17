Albert E. "Al" Conord

Albert E. Conord, of Lititz, went home to be with the Lord on April 13, 2022 at the age of 96.
Al had four successful careers and a long, fruitful retirement as well. After graduating from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1948, he served in submarines for several years and later returned to the Naval Academy as a professor of Electrical Engineering. Finally, he transitioned at the Academy to the Computer Sciences department where he ultimately retired as the Director of both Academic Computing and all Computer Operations. Along the way he earned two Master's Degrees from Catholic University in Washington, D.C.
But Al was foremost a man of family. He and his first wife, Audrey, raised 5 children until 1979 when she was taken home. Then, for 42 years, he and his wife Barbara watched their family grow to over 70 children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. After retiring, Al saw himself increasingly as a prayer warrior for his family, much of which was geographically distant. When every youngster celebrated sixteen, he wrote them a grandfatherly letter of encouragement.
Al was a lifelong golfer and played every week that the weather allowed. The challenges of the game, the camaraderie and the time in nature brought great joy to him well into his 90's.
He was a follower of his Lord, Jesus Christ and often expressed gratitude for the grace of God in his life. He served as both a Deacon and an Elder in the Presbyterian Church in America and also as chairman of the building committee for a large church renovation.
He loved to sing harmony and singing in church choirs gave opportunity to exercise that gift which was honed in his earlier years in a Barbershop Quartet. His family spent many happy hours around the piano harmonizing together with him.
Most importantly, he was a man deeply loved and respected by his family. Al Conord is survived by his loving wife, Barbara, his five children, Patty Moore, Mike Conord, Deb Warnick, A.T. Conord and Kathleen Brook, along with their spouses, Barbara's children, Danielle Margaretta and Richard Davison, and almost 65 children and grandchildren between them.
A Funeral Service will be held at 1 PM on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at the Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2151 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601. The family will greet guests from 12 PM until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Al's name may be made to the church at the address above.
