Albert Duran, III, 33, of Ephrata, passed away on Friday, February 5, 2021, at Reading Hospital-Tower Health.

He was born in Lancaster to Nancy (Rivera) Rodriguez, of Lancaster, and the late Albert Duran, Jr.

Albert was a warehouse assistant for Key-Link Fencing and Railing in New Holland. He was a family man and a hard worker. He enjoyed fishing, listening to music, working out and aquariums.

In addition to his mother, Albert is survived by a sister, Jacqueline, wife of Kenneth Reyes of Ephrata and two brothers, Jay Rivera of Ephrata, Brandon Duran of Paterson, NJ.

A viewing will be held on Saturday, February 13, 2021, from 12 to 1 PM at the The Worship Center, 2384 New Holland Pike, Lancaster, followed by funeral services at 1:00 PM with Pastor Eric Scott officiating. Interment will be private.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.

Service information

Feb 13
Visitation
Saturday, February 13, 2021
12:00PM-1:00PM
The Worship Center
2384 New Holland Pike
Lancaster, PA 17522
Feb 13
Service
Saturday, February 13, 2021
1:00PM
The Worship Center
2384 New Holland Pike
Lancaster, PA 17601
