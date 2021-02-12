Albert Duran, III, 33, of Ephrata, passed away on Friday, February 5, 2021, at Reading Hospital-Tower Health.
He was born in Lancaster to Nancy (Rivera) Rodriguez, of Lancaster, and the late Albert Duran, Jr.
Albert was a warehouse assistant for Key-Link Fencing and Railing in New Holland. He was a family man and a hard worker. He enjoyed fishing, listening to music, working out and aquariums.
In addition to his mother, Albert is survived by a sister, Jacqueline, wife of Kenneth Reyes of Ephrata and two brothers, Jay Rivera of Ephrata, Brandon Duran of Paterson, NJ.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, February 13, 2021, from 12 to 1 PM at the The Worship Center, 2384 New Holland Pike, Lancaster, followed by funeral services at 1:00 PM with Pastor Eric Scott officiating. Interment will be private.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
