Albert “Dale” Martin, 67, of Lebanon Pa, passed away peacefully after a brief illness on December 1, 2021 at the Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, LA. To follow his 4-week journey you can find it on caringbridge.org under Dale Martin.
Born in Lititz, Pa, he was the son of the late Albert Martin and Mabel (Eshleman) Martin Martzall.
Dale was a lifelong truck driver and recently achieved the milestone of delivering in all the lower 48 states and Alaska. At a young age Dale took over his late father’s hay and straw trucking business. He ran several trucking companies (West Motor Freight & Sindal Transit) and owned D&G Transport. In his semi-retirement he drove for his son at New Creation Transport.
Dale had many hobbies but his favorite was hiking. He hiked the entire Appalachian Trail from Georgia to Maine in 2005. He also hiked the Colorado Trail in 2016.
Dale had many beloved church family at Village Chapel, Hinkletown Mennonite Church and Calvary Chapel Lebanon. Dale and his wife MaryAnn were missionaries in Belize through Eastern Mennonite Missions from 2005-2008.
Dale’s true passion was his love and faith in the Lord, closely followed by his love of his family. He was the loving husband of MaryAnn (Weaver) and they had just celebrated their 46th anniversary in June. In addition to his wife, he is survived by four children, Kevin, married to Janelle (Buch); Scott, married to Jenny (Hoover); Gwenda (Martin), married to Mark Weaver and Eric Martin; eight grandchildren; a brother, Glenn Martin, married to Jean; a sister, Teresa (Martin), married to Luke Zeiset.
Dale was preceded in death by a sister, Marion (Martin) Smith, wife of the late Clinton Smith; two brothers, Clair Martin, husband of Carolyn Martin, and Tom Martin.
A public visitation will be held on Friday, December 17th from 6-8pm and Saturday, December 18th from 9-10am followed by a memorial service, all at Alive Church Ephrata, 510 Stevens Road, Ephrata, PA. Pastor Glenn Sauder of Hinkletown Mennonite Church will be officiating. Interment will be held at the family’s discretion.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com
