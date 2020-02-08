Albert D. Smith, 80, of Gap, PA, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, in Mount Joy. He was the husband of Nancy Williams Smith for over 60 years. Born in Chester, PA, he was the son of the late Clarence A. and Lillian Benson Smith.
He grew up in Delaware County and served in the U.S. Navy from 1956 through 1960. In 1988 he retired from the Franklin Mint where he worked as a millwright and in maintenance. After retirement, he moved to Fort Myers, FL, and joined the North Fort Myers Baptist Church where he served as the Building and Grounds Coordinator.
In 2015 he moved back to Gap and attended the Mount Airy E.C. Church. He also belonged to the Christiana Masonic Lodge #417 F & AM for over 40 years. He enjoyed building birdhouses.
He is survived in addition to his wife by three children: Ken Smith, husband of Cheryl, of New Holland, Don Smith, husband of Jeannie, of Parkesburg, and Donna Miller, wife of Dave, of Hawaii, five grandchildren; Derrick, David, Stephanie, Bryan and Shaun, and eight great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the staff of Hospice and Community Care of Lancaster.
A private memorial service will be held in the future at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Mount Airy E.C. Church, c/o Dot Enck, 5146 Diem Rd., New Holland, PA 17557.
Arrangements entrusted to Wilde Funeral Home. Online condolences may be posted on the funeral home's website.
