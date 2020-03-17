Albert (Bud) E. Kraft, 96, of Columbia passed away on Friday, March 13th 2020 at his residence at St. John's Herr Estate. He was born in Rapid City, South Dakota to the late Albert L. and Ethel M. (Schlotthauer) Kraft on August 14, 1923. He moved to Columbia in 1924 and has since been a lifelong resident. Bud was married for 66 years to his loving wife Anne Kraft until the time of her passing on June 10, 2011.
He was a member of the Sixth Street Indians during his childhood in Columbia. He was a very active and faithful member of the First English Lutheran Church in Columbia. Upon the consolidation of First English Lutheran Church he continued as an active member of the St. John's Lutheran Church in Columbia. Bud was an avid supporter of all things Columbia volunteering with Meals on Wheels, the Kiwanis club and various educational and athletics endeavors of Columbia High School.
Bud was a 1942 graduate of Columbia High School. Shortly after graduation Bud enlisted in the military. He was a sergeant in the 242nd AAF in the 8th Air Force. He attended sheet metal school at Chanute Field in Illinois prior to being sent to his station in England where he repaired aircraft. After the end of World War II, he was honorably discharged in December of 1945. He was a proud World War II veteran and could be seen at many Veteran celebrations well into his 90s.
Upon his return from the war, Bud was a wonderful family man who at times worked multiple jobs to support his family. His pleasant personality and helping hand led him to his career in the United States Postal Service. He was a window clerk in the Columbia Post Office for many years retiring in 1987 after 30 years of service.
Bud is survived by two daughters: Cheryl Ronan, Columbia, and Karen Smoker, wife of Michael Smoker, Columbia. Three grandchildren: Heather, wife of David Haldeman in Mountville, PA , Jessica, wife of Dominique Meley in Palmyra, PA and Matthew Smoker, husband of Corinne in Wilmington, NC. Bud's six great-grandchildren were the sparkle in his eye as he loved to tell stories to all his friends about them. They are: Alexis and Brooke Haldeman, Emily and Gabrielle Smoker and Julian and Gianna Meley. Bud is also survived by brother, Chalmer Kraft of Lititz.
Due to COVID-19 (Coronavirus) a memorial service will be held privately for family only. Interment will be in Silver Spring Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., c/o Albert Kraft Family, PO BOX 231, Columbia, PA 17512.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Bud's memory may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 391, Columbia, PA 17512 or to the Columbia Education Foundation, P.O. Box 548, Columbia, PA 17512.
Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., Columbia/Landisville, www.clydekraft.com.
