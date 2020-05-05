Alba J. Frado

Alba Jean Frado, 87, went to be with her Lord on Friday, May 1, 2020, at Smithville-Western Care Center. She was born in Clarksburg WVA on September 13, 1932, the youngest child of Mario and Josephine Cosentini.
Alba was known as "Jean" for most of her life. Her parents moved from Clarksburg WVA to Highlandtown in East Baltimore when she was very young. She graduated from Patterson Park High School in 1951. On February 16, 1952, Jean married James M. Frado, to whom she was married for 67 years until his death in 2019. They spent most of their years in Baltimore County where they raised their 3 children. Jean was a loving and gracious wife and mother, who lived out her faith every day through her generosity, compassion and servant heart. She delighted in being with her family, caring for her loved ones, and preparing fantastic meals.
Jean was employed for many years by the Department of Defense and worked at Ft. Holabird in Dundalk, MD. While raising their children, Jean also assisted her husband who was self-employed. She was a proud Marine Corps wife, and with her husband, enjoyed attending many of the 5th Marine Corps Division reunions across the country. In the mid-1990's they moved to Manheim, PA, where Jean was employed by The Horst Group, retiring in 2015 before she and James moved to Ashland OH.
All of her life, Jean embraced her Catholic faith. She was a prayerful woman who would always ask God to send His angels to protect her family. Every day she read from the same missal that she carried with her most of her life. She faithfully attended Catholic churches in Baltimore, Manheim and Ashland.
Jean is survived by daughter, Donna J. Teefy (Michael) of Vancouver, WA, son, James M. Frado, Jr. (Karen) of Ashland, OH, and daughter, Carol A. Greider (Jay) of Mount Joy, PA. She is also survived by grandchildren, Melissa Fetter (Branden), James Meushaw (Natalie), Allison Besancon (Matt), James Frado III (Jordan), Michael Frado (Alicia), Kent Teefy, Andrea Watkins (John), Kate Sexton (Tim), Jesse Greider (Rachel), Megan Greider, and 19 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, James, parents, Mario and Josephine, brothers, Pat and Leonard, sister, Adelina, and great-grandson, Calvin James Frado.
A private family service will be held at 1:00pm on May 6 at Denbow-Gasche Funeral Home, 313 Center St, Ashland, OH 44805 with Father Rich Samide presiding. A graveside committal service will be held at 1:00pm on May 7 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery, 7401 German Hill Road, Dundalk, MD, presided by Rev. James M. Frado, Jr.
The family would like to give very special thanks to the Willows staff at Smithville-Western Care Center for the compassionate and loving care given to Jean during the final days of her earthly life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Smithville-Western Care Center, 4110 E Smithville Western Rd, Wooster, OH 44691. The family also thanks the staff at Denbow-Gasche Funeral Home in Ashland OH for their excellent care and service.
A living tribute »