Alayne Sensenig, 81, formerly of Manheim, passed away on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at The Oaks of Carrollton. She was born in Kenhorst to the late Robert and Florence (Delgado) Yeakley and was the wife of the late Leon B. Sensenig who passed away in 2018.
She was a member of the former Evangel Assembly of God.
Alayne, along with her husband, previously owned Blue Bell Mobile Home Park. She enjoyed singing, attending church and was an animal lover. She especially loved spending time with her family.
Alayne is survived by two sons, Robert A., husband of Marlene (Fernandez) Sensenig of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Joseph L., husband of Melissa (White) Sensenig of Carrollton, GA; two granddaughters, Tatianna, wife of Doug Ogden of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Maggie Sensenig of Carrollton, GA and a great-granddaughter, Marina Ogden.
In addition to husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Yeakley.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, from 6 to 8 PM at the Hammer Creek Mennonite Church, 590 Hammer Creek Road, Lititz. An additional viewing will be held on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, from 10 to 11 AM at the church, followed by her funeral service, at 11 AM, with Pastor Kevin Sylvester officiating. Interment will take place in the Hammer Creek Mennonite Cemetery.
If desired, memorial contributions in Alayne's memory may be made to Alzheimer's Association, Greater PA Chapter-Lancaster, 2595 Interstate Drive Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA, 17110.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
Browse »