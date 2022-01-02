Alan R. "Russ" Barninger, 64, of Columbia, passed away on Wednesday, December 29, 2021. He was the husband of Cynthia E. Lowry Barninger with whom he celebrated their 17th wedding anniversary on June 5, 2021. He was born in Columbia, son of the late James R. and Maureen Barninger. Russ was a steel worker and a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church. He was a graduate of Columbia High School Class of 1976, and enjoyed playing and coaching softball for 25 years, and playing cornhole.
Surviving in addition to his wife, his children: Stephanie M. Wagner, Columbia; Bradley Barninger, Annville; Richard Van Fossen, Bainbridge and Brent Barninger, Lancaster. Eight grandchildren. One brother: Robert Barninger, Columbia. Her was preceded in death by one brother: Lee Barninger.
The Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 409 Cherry St., Columbia on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 12:00 Noon with Rev. Stephen P. Kelley as Celebrant. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. to 12:00 Noon. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Columbia/Mountville. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
