Alan R. Price, 99, of Lititz, died peacefully on Thursday, August 24, 2023 at the United Zion Retirement Community. Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Raymond V. and May I. Lowry Price. Alan was the loving husband of Mildred E. Hampp Price who died in March of 2014.
During World War II, Alan served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in the Pacific Theatre. He served in the Americal Division, where he saw action in Bougainville and the Philippines. Later he was in the Occupational Army in Japan.
Alan graduated from Abington High School where he learned his love of the printing process in the school print shop. After the war, he attended the Rochester Institute of Technology to study Printing Management. Early in his career he worked at the Curtis Publishing Company as a compositor, where they published the "Saturday Evening Post" among several other magazines. During a career that spanned more than 40 years in the printing industry. Alan worked as an estimator for Science Press, Ephrata, and then retired from Wickersham Printing, Lancaster.
He was an active and faithful member of Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church, Lititz where he served as a Trustee and on the Property Committee. Alan was a member of the Ephrata Toastmasters, served as treasurer for Meals-On-Wheels for the Lititz Area, on the Board of Directors for the Lititz Springs Park, and served as Cub Scout Leader for the Lititz Area. His interests included: walking the Appalachian Trail, tending to his vegetable garden, rooting for his Philadelphia Phillies and listening to classical music. Alan was a true "handy man", where he could fix anything at his home or for friends and family. He was a humble gentleman who cherished spending time with his family whom he deeply loved.
Surviving are three daughters: Barbara J. wife of James Harbison of Lititz, Janice C. wife of Jim Amand of Lititz, Carole P. wife of Todd Metzler of Wilmington, DE, a son, Warren A. Price of Lancaster, six grandchildren: Jen, Jimmie, Samantha, Timothy, Jonathan, Matthew, three great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. Preceding him in death is a sister, Joann Harding, and a brother, Richard Price.
The Price family wishes to extend their thanks to the staff of the United Zion Retirement Community, Lititz, for the loving care given by them to Alan during his illness.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Alan's memorial service at Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church, 44 East Orange Street, Lititz, on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 11:00 AM. Friends may visit with the family at the church on Saturday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be private in Trinity Evangelical Congregational Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Alan's memory to: Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church, P. O. Box 211, Lititz, PA 17543, or Lititz Meals on Wheels, 300 West Orange Street, Lititz, PA 17543. To send the family a message of condolence you may visit our website at: www.BuchFuneral.com