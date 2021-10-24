Alan Monk Geiger, 42, of Willow Street, passed away Friday, October 15, 2021 at home following a courageous battle against cancer. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Joseph A. and Jacqueline (Monk) Geiger, Sr., of Berlin, MD. Alan was the loving husband of Vanessa (Alleman) Geiger, with whom he celebrated 17 years of marriage on October 5.
A 1997 graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School, Alan went on to earn his associates degree through ITT in 1999. He went to work for Biomagnetics, Philadelphia, as an electriconics engineer.
Alan was in the business of fixing things, and especially enjoyed fixing frowns. Both fresh and salt-water fishing were a favorite pass time, as he fished for bass, tuna, and marlin. Fast cars were a passion, he loved maintaining and caring for them. Alan enjoyed riding dirt bikes and 4 wheelers. He was a sports enthusiast, especially the Eagles. He enjoyed playing street hockey for many years at Reservoir Park. Alan will always be remembered for his willingness to help others.
In addition to his wife and parents, Alan is survived by his children, Bailey and Blake, whom he loved dearly; two brothers, Eric Geiger, husband of Ashley; and Joe Geiger, Jr., fiancé of Jennifer, of Lancaster; five nieces: Brianna and Alyssa Alleman, and Reese, Saylor and Tillie Geiger.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11AM, Saturday, October 30, 2021, at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Visitation for family and friends will be held at the funeral home from 9AM to 11AM. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Alan's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.