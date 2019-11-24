Alan M. de Vitry, 65, of Mount Joy, passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at his residence. Born in Bainbridge, he was the son of the late Jean Renaud de Vitry, Sr. and Elizabeth Anne (Hankins) de Vitry.
Alan was a graduate of Lancaster Country Day. He was a Senior Estimator at Tait Towers in Lititz, PA. Alan was an avid reader, writer, artist, and above all, a loving and caring father. He genuinely enriched the lives of all who knew him, and will be greatly missed.
Surviving are two daughters, Autumn and Cambria de Vitry; a grandson Rowan; a sister Sheila; and six brothers, Renaud Jr., Christopher, Robert, Malachi, Pierre, and James de Vitry.
Services will be private at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Milanof-Schock Library, 1184 Anderson Ferry Road, Mount Joy, PA 17552.
To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com