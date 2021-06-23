Alan L. Groff, 41, of Manheim, PA, was received into Glory by his Savior, Jesus Christ, on Saturday evening, June 19, 2021 at Bob Fryer and Family Inpatient Center of Hospice and Community Care in Mount Joy, following a short illness. Born in Lancaster, he is the son of Franklin L. and Marjorie Dourte Groff of Manheim. He was the husband of Sara E. Groff for four years on April 29.
Alan was a committed Christian with a heart for the spiritually lost and a compassion for everyone. He was a faithful student of the Bible and attended Life Gate Church in Elizabethtown. During his years at Elizabethtown Area High School, he was on the wrestling team and was a sprinter and relay runner on the track team. After he graduated in 1999, he began to work for RP Electric where he learned the electrician trade. Most recently, he was employed by R&K Subs in Palmyra.
Alan's spirit of love, kindness, and patience endeared him to everyone who knew him, especially his eight nieces and nephews. His hearty laugh was contagious. Alan enjoyed the outdoors, riding his four-wheeler, hunting deer and especially the trips he took with his parents to North Dakota hunting waterfowl. He was a life member of both the NRA and the Milton Grove Sportsmen's Club.
In addition to his wife and parents, he is survived by, and will be dearly missed by, his sister, Rhonda, wife of Andrew Mumper, of Mount Joy, and their children Silas, Ruben, and Hannah; his parents-in-law, Randall K. and Joanne M. Miller of Elizabethtown; his sister-in-law and brother-in-law Emily and Craig Tomko, and their children Carolina and Eva; and his sister-in-law and brother-in-law Charity and Jesse Meals, and their children Clayton, Edie, and Amari; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Calvary Bible Church, 629 Union School Road, Mount Joy, PA. There is no public viewing. The family will receive guests at the church on Saturday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. If desired, contributions may be made in Alan's memory to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604 or to Compassion International, 12290 Voyager Parkway, Colorado Springs, CO 80921. To express a condolence with the family or for additional information, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
