Alan L. Doyle, 69, of Lititz, died peacefully on Saturday, December 25, 2021, at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Lawrence and Mary Doyle Clark. He was the loving husband of Katie A. Grube Doyle. Alan spent his life on the road as a truck driver, started his Career at Binkley & Ober, Inc., Manheim, and later went on to work at Oehme Contract Carriers, Lititz, Ned Bard & Son Company, Leola, J Rollman & Sons, Inc., Lititz, and Crowe Transportation, Elizabethtown. He attended Jerusalem Church, Penryn. He enjoyed riding his Harley, attending races at Maple Grove Raceway, and had a passion for cars, especially his 78’ Chevy Malibu. Alan was a volunteer firefighter for the Manheim Fire Company and was a lifetime member of the Elstonville Sportsman Club, Manheim. His most cherished moments came from spending time with his beloved family.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Katie, are five children, Michael A. husband of Lisa M. Doyle, of Gap, Dawn M. Baker, of Lititz, Christopher S. Doyle, of Palmyra, Chad L. husband of Melissa S. Heisey, of Leola, Stacy L. wife of Chad M. Eberly, of Lititz; 12 grandchildren, Kayla, Nika, Mercedes, Faith, Tru, McKayla, Kyle, Avery, Ashtyn, Jade, Sage, and Clay; 7 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Alane wife of John Rupp, of Mount Joy, Anna wife of David Becker, and Connie wife of Alan Leisey, both of Manheim.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a viewing at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim, on Saturday, January 8, 2022, from 12:00 PM- 2:00 PM in which we will then proceed to Penryn Cemetery for a 2:30 Graveside Service. The family requests that you please dress casually and wear jeans. Please note that CDC guidelines will be followed, everyone is asked to please wear a mask for both the visitation and graveside service. A Celebration of Life Service will take place at a later date. Those desiring can send memorial contributions to the Manheim Fire Company, 83 South Main Street, Manheim, PA 17545, or Penryn Fire Company, 1441 North Penryn Road, Manheim, PA 17545, or to Northwest EMS, 60 West Colebrook Street, Manheim, PA 17545. To send the family online condolences, please visit, www.BuchFuneral.com.
