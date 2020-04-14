Alan K. Messersmith, 64, passed away of a long-term illness on Friday, April 10, 2020 in Stuarts Draft, VA.
He was born in Richmond, VA to the late John Krozer and Doris Virginia (Fick) Messersmith and was the husband of Miriam (Lind) Messersmith. He was a member at Church on the Hill in Fishersville, VA.
Alan was a 1978 graduate of Eastern Mennonite University in Harrisonburg, VA where he met Miriam, his wife of 42 years.
Alan is survived by his wife, Miriam of Stuarts Draft, Virginia; four children, Bethany (Mark) Radcliffe of Lexington, KY; Andrew Messersmith and fiancée, Maureen Waweru of Philadelphia, PA; Ashley (Sadrac) Brusma of Columbia, SC; Matthew (Grace) Messersmith of Lititz, PA; and two grandchildren, Charlotte Messersmith and Marabelle Brusma.
Alan worked in retail for nineteen years and in bulk food sales until 2011.
Alan loved Jesus with all his heart and was passionate about others knowing Him. He adored his wife, children and grandchildren. Alan was an avid runner. Running brought him great pleasure as he processed his day. He cared deeply about others and never forgot a name. He had a true servant's heart. He found creative ways to bring joy to others whether it be sending a colorful, sticker-filled card of encouragement or inviting others to share at his table.
Alan was preceded in death by his brother, David Messersmith. He is survived by his brothers Ronald and John Messersmith.
Services will be determined at a later date. Interment will be private at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Alan's memory to "Church on the Hill Benevolent Fund," 100 Foursquare Lane, Fishersville, VA 22939.
Arrangements by Charlton and Groome Funeral Home, Fishersville, VA in conjunction with Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata, PA. Online condolences can be posted on Charlton and Groome's website: www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com.
