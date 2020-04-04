Alan Frederick Tobie was born in Bloomfield, CT to Llewellyn and Ethelwyn Bidwell Tobie. He passed away at Willow Valley Communities on Friday, April 3, 2020 at the age of 94.
Alan attended the Mt. Herman School and the University of Connecticut where he received his BS degree. In May of 1944, he was drafted out of his freshman year and sent to France during the Battle of the Bulge. He was taken prisoner of war in January 1945 and imprisoned at Stalag IV-B in Muhlberg, Germany, until the end of the war. Upon his return, Alan completed his undergraduate degree and went on to receive an MS in Dairy Science from Cornell University where he met his future wife, Josephine McKenrick. They married in 1949 and had 4 daughters before moving to Wyncote, PA where he worked for Sealtest Foods in Philadelphia. In 1966 he moved with his family to the "School House" in Lancaster, when he was made General Manager of Zausner Foods in New Holland, PA (subsequently Bongrain International). He retired in 2005, when he and Josie moved to Willow Valley Communities in 2006.
The Tobie household was always filled with a myriad of pets including cats, dogs, mice, sheep, a horse and, for a brief time, a goat (he helped introduce the goat cheese enterprise to the American public through Bongrain). Alan was a committed and much sought after community volunteer and served in many leadership roles including school board member, an elder with the First Presbyterian Church of Lancaster, and Lancaster/Lebanon Literacy Council. He felt most proud of the work he did on behalf of the Lancaster Housing Development Corporation where he served as a valued board member for 20 years. Known for his fairness, equanimity and generosity (traits he would attribute to his New England upbringing), Alan received great joy in helping to expand affordable housing in Lancaster through HDC.
Alan Tobie was preceded in death by his daughter, Jane; and his wife of 57 years, Josephine McKenrick. Having the gift of a long and loving marriage, he was doubly graced beyond measure to have Susan Tobie as a wife and loving companion for almost ten years.
He is survived by his half-brother, Neil of CA; step brother, Gordon Davis of ME; and wife, Susan Breneman Tobie; daughters Ellen (Larry), Betsy (Stuart), and Mannie (George); 8 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; 4 step daughters (Sarah, Louise, Martha, and Barbara); 10 step grandchildren; and 2 step great-grandchildren. He took immense joy in his ever-expanded family. They, along with his many beloved colleagues and friends, will miss him dearly.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Alan's name may be made to Literacy Council of Lancaster/Lebanon, 407 Lafayette Street, Lancaster, PA 17603, Allegro Orchestra, P.O. Box 1741, Lancaster, Pa 17608 and St. John's Episcopal Church, 320 W. Chestnut Street, Lancaster, PA 17603.
A memorial service and celebration of Alan's life will be announced at a later date.
