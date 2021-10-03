A Service of Remembrance for Alan F. Tobie, who died April 3, 2020, will be held at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Guests will be received prior to the gathering between 1:00-2:00 p.m. Masks are recommended. Please omit flowers.
Born in Connecticut, Alan returned from WWII, graduated under the G.I. Bill, and found employment with Sealtest Foods in Philadelphia. He was married to Josephine McKenrick and eventually moved with his wife and daughters to Lancaster, where he began a long career with Zausner Foods in New Holland (subsequently Bongrain International), retiring from there and moving to Willow Valley Communities in 2006.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Jane, wife, Josie and half-brother, Neil of CA.
Alan is survived by his second wife, Susan Breneman Tobie, a step brother, Gordon Davis and wife of ME, and his daughters, Ellen Gilberti (Larry), Elizabeth Irvine (Stuart), Marian Collins (George), and step daughters, Sarah Paterson (Matt), Louise Millers (John), Martha Hamilton (Bob), Barbara Zeigler (Jake), eighteen grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
