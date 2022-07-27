Alan Bernstein, Ph.D., age 95, of Willow Valley Communities, Lancaster, PA, died on Sunday, July 24, 2022. Born in Brooklyn, NY, he was the son of the late Fred and Bertha Bernstein, and the husband of the late Doris Bernstein.
Alan is survived by son, David and his wife, Kathe, grandchildren Jonathan, (Deepthi), and Brian, and by son, Saul, and daughter, Miriam. He was brother to Inez Hollander (deceased), Bonnie Kolson (deceased) and Frime Stampler (deceased).
He served in the U.S. Navy in the Hospital Corps from 1944-1946.
Doris and Alan met in 1945, married in 1948, and after living in Montgomery, AL and Decatur, GA, they came to Lancaster, PA in 1958 to raise their family and participate in community affairs.
Alan graduated in 1951 with a B.S. in Bacteriology from Philadelphia College of Pharmacy and Science. In 1954, he received his Ph.D. in Medical Microbiology from The University of Pennsylvania.
From 1953-1958 he was employed as a Virologist by U.S. Public Health Service located in Montgomery, Alabama. In 1958, he began working for Wyeth Laboratories, Marietta, PA, and became Managing Director in 1970, retiring in 1987, then continuing to serve as a consultant for Wyeth until 2005. In addition, he served as an active consultant for The World Health Organization's smallpox eradication program.
His professional associations included membership with American Association of Microbiology and Chairman of Biological Section of Pharmaceutical Manufacturer's Association from 1984-1986.
Alan was an active Board Member with United Way of Lancaster and served on the Board of St. Joseph Hospital. In addition, he was on the Boards of Temple Beth El and Degel Israel Synagogues, and Lancaster Jewish Community Center. He also served as Chairman of United Jewish Appeal of Lancaster.
Funeral Services will be private.
Please omit flowers. In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions may be made to Hadassah, 40 Wall Street, New York, NY 10005, or to Degel Israel Synagogue, 1120 Columbia Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17603.
