Alan B. Dietrich, 74, of Ephrata, PA, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on April 26, 2020, at Hospice & Community Care Center in Mount Joy.
Born in Philadelphia, he grew up in Florida and later moved back to Philadelphia, where he worked as a stock market clerk and then to New York City and again back to Philadelphia before moving to Lancaster County almost 20 years ago.
Alan was the son of the late Charles E. and Marguerite Elizabeth (Rodgers) Dietrich. He was preceded in death by his two brothers, Charles Richard Dietrich and Robert Edgar Dietrich, and his sister, Elizabeth May (Dietrich) Ireton.
Alan was a thoughtful person and was known for his unique sense of humor and his "radio announcer" voice.
His friends want to express their appreciation to the hospice home care team and those at the Hospice Center for their excellent care of Alan.
Due to the current public health guidelines a memorial service will be announced and held at a later date.
A living tribute »