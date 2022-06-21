Ajiah Paige Fox, 16, of East Earl, passed away on Saturday, June 18, 2022 as a result of an automobile accident.
Born in Reading, she was the daughter of Joel L. and Laura L. Graham Fox of East Earl.
Ajiah had just finished 10th grade at Garden Spot High School where she had been involved as an officer with the Grassland FFA and threw the Shotput and Discus as a member of the Track and Field team. Ajiah enjoyed working part-time at Shady Maple Smorgasboard. She was a member of Petra Church. Ajiah loved her family and friends with abandon, sunsets, her horse, Chesapeake and Twin Valley Coffee.
Surviving besides her parents are two brothers, Matthew and T.J. Fox, both at home; paternal grandparents, Warren and Anna Mary Fox of New Holland; maternal grandparents, Gerald and Linda Graham of Gordonville; maternal great grandparents Norman and Jean Graham of Lititz; and aunts, uncles and cousins who loved her dearly. She will be especially missed by a special friend, Brayden Shore and his family. She was preceded in death by a brother, Reuben Nolt and a paternal grandmother, Arlene Fox.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, June 24, at 6:30 P.M. at Petra Church, 565 Airport Road, New Holland, PA. A Viewing will be held at the church on Friday from 1:00 to 3:00 P.M. The family will also greet friends following the memorial service. Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family prior to the memorial service. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ajiah's memory may be made to the Grassland FFA, 669 E. Main St., New Holland, PA 17557. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA.