Aj Smith, 20, of Columbia, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Heidi Smith. Aj was a member of St. Peter's Church, Columbia and was a 2018 graduate of Columbia High School. Known as 2kayaj, his music was his passion in life. Aj loved his friends fiercely like family. He had an infectious smile that would light up a room. Aj loved to travel with his family.
In addition to his mother Heidi Smith, Aj is survived by his sister, Keisha Smith; grandparents, Dan and Teresa Smith; great-grandmother, Betty Buzzendore and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 beginning at 12 noon from St. Peter's Catholic Church, 121 S. Second St., Columbia, PA 17512. Burial will follow in St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery. Family and friends may view at the church from 10:30 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Columbia Boys and Girls Club.
