Aita Kumari Gurung, 59, of Lancaster Township, passed away at home on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. She was the wife of the late Tula Ram Gurung who passed away on May 4, 2004. She was born in Mele, Sarpang Bhutan, daughter of Mon Maya Gurung and the late Mon Bahadur Gurung.
Aita was a restaurant owner in Bhutan and was a member of the Bhutanese Nepali Church, Lancaster. Her hobbies included gardening, with tulips being her favorite flower, hosting dinner parties and collecting butterflies.
She is survived by her children: son Gunja Gurung; daughter: Som Gurung (husband, Padam Gurung); daughter: Sita G. Rai (husband, Binod Rai); son: Ram Gurung; daughter: Lachi Gurung (husband, Badal Pradhan); son: Subash Gurung (wife, Pranita Gurung) and daughter: Vima Gurung (husband, Bikash Khadka. Six grandchildren (4 grandsons and 2 granddaughters). Eleven siblings (8 sisters and 2 brothers).
The Funeral Service will be held at Mellinger Mennonite Church, 1916 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Deepak Rai, officiating. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewing will be held following the service. Everyone is invited to meet at her home at 10:00 A.M., 674 North Pier Drive, Lancaster for a procession to the church. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
A living tribute »