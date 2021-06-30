Aileen (Werner) Longenecker, age 87, entered into heavenly rest on Monday, June 28th, 2021 following a brief illness. She was the loving wife of John C. Longenecker with whom she was married for 62 years. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Lydia Kathleen (Landis) Werner and the late Albert Lincoln Werner.
Aileen graduated from the former Manor High School in 1951 and received her teaching degree from Millersville State Teachers College in 1955, where she was a member of the Delta Phi Eta Honorary Sorority and participated in band and choir. She went on to teach for 23 years in the School District of Lancaster, primarily as a kindergarten teacher at Burrowes Elementary School. Aileen was a life-long member of Covenant United Methodist Church, where she volunteered in her early years as a Sunday School teacher, pianist and greeter. She also enjoyed volunteering at the North Museum of Nature and Science. She was a member of the PA Association of School Retirees and enjoyed outings with her retired friends.
Aileen loved taking care of her family, spending time with her grandchildren, playing piano, gardening, sewing, reading, watching Penn State football, puzzles and games, and aiding her husband in his apartment rental business.
In addition to her husband, Aileen is survived by her three children, Patti Longenecker of State College, Dennis Longenecker of Lancaster, Debra, wife of Tim Naumann of Lancaster, and three grandchildren, Victoria Diminick, Ben and Julia Naumann. Also surviving are Aileen's siblings, Cynthia Leone and Albert Werner, Jr.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at Covenant United Methodist Church, 110 N. Mulberry St., Lancaster, PA. Friends may visit the family starting at 10:00 a.m. at the Church. Burial will follow the service at Conestoga Memorial Park, 95 2nd Lock Rd., Lancaster, PA 17603.
