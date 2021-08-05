Aileen M. Bartels, 88, of Lancaster and formerly of York died August 1, 2021 at ManorCare Health Services-Lancaster. She was the wife of the late Ralph Bartels who was a pastor at several churches. Aileen and Ralph were married for 61 years prior to his death in 2016. Born June 15, 1933 in Westmoreland County, PA, she was the daughter of the late Bernard H. and Helen (Compton) Bollman.
Aileen was an administrator at Colonial House Recovery Facility. She also had worked as a receptionist for Mt. Holyoke College. Aileen was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in York where she sang in the choir and was the choir director for many years. She loved to play the piano and sing. Aileen gave her life to God and never complained about anything.
She is survived by her 4 grandchildren, Christine, Rachel, Victoria, and Christopher Bartels. She was preceded in death by her 2 sons, Ronald Bartels who died in 2010 and Richard Bartels who died in 2019.
A private burial will be held in Laurel Hill Cemetery, Columbia, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 2121 Roosevelt Avenue, York, PA 17408.
