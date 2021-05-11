Aileen D. Kulp, 88, of Stevens, passed away Saturday, May 8, 2021 at the WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital. She went to be with her Lord and Savior. Born in Woodville, PA, she was a daughter of the late Homer & Helen (Klader) Hinkle and the loving wife to Ivan Kulp, Jr. until his passing in 1981.
Aileen is survived by a daughter, Sharon Kulp Weinhold, wife of Michael Weinhold of Lititz; a son, Curtis Lee Kulp, husband of Lorraine Abate Kulp, of Stevens; a step son, Ivan Kulp III, husband of Denise Kulp; a sister, June Seik of Dillsburg; a brother, Dennis Hinkle of Indiana; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild on the way; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by brothers, Donald Hinkle and Clair Hinkle.
Aileen was the most loving and giving person. She was always there to lend a hand. She was of strong faith and a member of Muddy Creek Lutheran Church, Denver. She worked at the Bollman Hat Factory in Adamstown, where she retired. Most of all, Aileen enjoyed being with her family.
A Viewing will be held on Sat., May 15th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc., 34 - 38 N. Reamstown Rd., Reamstown (Stevens). The funeral director will lead family and guests in procession to Middle Creek Brethren Cemetery where the graveside service will begin at 1:30 p.m., officiated by Reverend Peter Schwabe-Fry. www.goodfuneral.com
