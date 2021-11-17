Aileen Bender

Aileen (Dull) Bender, 90, formerly of Lancaster, went to be with her Lord on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Elizabethtown Rehab & Nursing Ctr. Aileen was the daughter of the late Raymond and Maude Brubaker. She was the loving wife of the late Robert S. Bender who passed away in 2020 and her first husband the late John A. Dull who passed away in 1974. Aileen was a member of Lititz Church of the Brethren.
Surviving are two sons, Michael (Joy Tomlinson), Timothy (Tracy) Dull, three step-sons, Curtis, Mark, Troy (Patricia) Bender, four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and a sister, Barbara Snyder. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Raymond and Carl Brubaker.
Services are private and at the convenience of the family. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
A living tribute »