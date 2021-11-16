Agnes M. Bowman, 88, formerly of New Holland, passed away on Friday, November 12, 2021, at Ephrata Manor. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Mary (O’Malley) Van Aulen. Agnes was the loving wife of the late Donald L. Bowman, and they shared 37 years of marriage at the time of his passing in 2014.
Agnes worked as a technician for Hamilton Watch Co. in Lancaster, manufacturing timers for the U.S. military. She was a devoted mother who loved to cook and loved teaching her daughters and daughters-in-law her cooking skills. She took great pride in her grandchildren and their accomplishments. She was creative with crocheting, liked to play Bingo, and enjoyed gardening - a big, ripe tomato would always make her smile. Of the catholic faith, Agnes was an active member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in New Holland.
Agnes is survived by her children; Diane Matroni and her husband Michael of Buck; Robert C. Cundiff and his wife Gail of Lititz; Susan Ressinger of Wrightsville; Ted D. Cundiff and his wife Janet of Leola; Tina Benedick and her husband Richard of New Holland; and Michael Trimble of Manheim, as well as 14 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. Also surviving is a step-daughter, Robin Gessner of Lucedale, MS, and her sister, Theresa Johnson and her husband Jim of East Petersburg. She was preceded in death by her son, Louis J. Cantini, Jr., brothers, Frank Van Aulen and Paul Van Aulen, and sisters, Margaret Van Aulen and Mary Kohler.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Father Steven Fauser at 10:30 AM on Thursday, November 18, 2021, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 150 Water Street, New Holland, PA 17557, where a viewing will take place beginning at 9:00 AM. Interment will follow at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery, Bausman. For online condolences visit:
A living tribute »