Agnes H. Taylor, 91 years young from Lancaster Township passed away June 12, 2021 in Lancaster General Hospital. She is predeceased by her loving husband Robert (Bob) G. Taylor.
Agnes was born in Duryea, PA to the late Charles (Ed) E. Levick and late Hazel G. Titus Levick.
Belonging to the Bethany Presbyterian Church for the last 25 years she was active in many church functions and activities as well as being in the Diabetics club, Red Hatters, Lions Club and volunteering at Lancaster General Hospital.
She is predeceased by her daughter Crystal J. Giguere and step- daughter Diane Taylor. She leaves behind her son-in-law Joseph R. Giguere, her granddaughter Jessica D. Sexton and husband Tim Sexton, great-granddaughters Amanda C. Nazelrod and husband John Nazelrod, Tara J. Sexton and Donna J. Sexton, as well as a great-great-grandson Ryker K. Nazelrod. She loved so many and was loved by many as well.
A memorial service will be held at Bethany Presbyterian Church, 25 N. West End Ave., Lancaster on Friday July 9, 2021. Family will receive visitors at 10:00 a.m. with the service beginning at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Conestoga Memorial Park.
Family and friends may leave condolences at www.DeBordSnyder.com and are invited to join the live service on-line at: https://my.gather.app/remember/agnes-taylor-2021 717-394-4097
