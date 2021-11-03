Agnes B. Yingling, 93, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully and joined her Lord on Monday, October 26, 2021 in the Quarryville Presbyterian Nursing Home, Quarryville, PA. She was born July 22, 1928 in Johnstown, PA, and was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald A. Yingling, Sr. She was a member of First United Methodist Church, worked as Office Manager of Lancaster Clinical Counseling, co-owner of Lemmert’s Pharmacy in Johnstown and worked with the Head Start Program. She also volunteered with Woodvale PTA, where she served as President, the Cambria City Mission, and numerous other organizations throughout her life.
She is survived by 4 children: Linda C. (Robert) Morrow of East Petersburg, PA, Jean Ann Edwards of Lancaster, PA, Kimberly A. (David) Seay of Richmond, VA and Col. Gerald A. (Rae) Yingling, Wimauma, FL, six grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by three sisters and three brothers. She was the Matriarch of her immediate and extended family.
Through her kindness, compassion and love she touched many lives and truly lived her life serving God. She will be missed by many.
Contributions in her name may be made to the Lancaster Alzheimer’s Society, 706 Rothsville Rd., Lititz, PA 17543. Condolences may be sent at fgozogfuneralhome.com.
