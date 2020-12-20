Agnes A. (Sahd) Elias

Agnes A. Elias, 90, of Willow Street, loving wife, mother and grandmother – a woman who spent a lifetime making everyone she met feel special – passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020 at Willow Valley Lakeside in Willow Street. Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Anthony B. Sahd and Anna (Koury) Sahd. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph L. Elias, originally from Danbury, Conn.
Aggie was the first Sahd to graduate from Lancaster Catholic High School, with many more to follow. She worked for many years at what was then Willow Street Vo-Tech School in various positions ranging from administration to teaching. Aggie also was a member of St. Mary's Parish in Lancaster, St. Philip's Parish in Millersville and the Adorers of the Precious Blood near Columbia. She loved to talk about her faith by teaching Sunday school, in Bible study groups and with the Precious Blood Sisters.
Aggie also was preceded in death by her loving daughter Linda (Elias) Losito of Willow Street and infant granddaughter Michele Losito. She also was preceded in death by two brothers, George Sahd and Joseph Sahd, and three sisters, Barbara Sahd, Helen (Sahd) Kline and infant sister Mary Sahd.
Surviving are her two children, Mary Ann, wife of Lloyd Neff, of Willow Street and Norman, husband of Christine, of Hershey. Aggie also is survived by her loving sister Bernadette (Sahd) Haefner, wife of Henry Haefner, of North Wales, PA. The surviving grandchildren are John Giddo, Krista (Losito) Riley, Scott Losito, Christine (Elias) Popadich, Norman J. Elias and Laura (Elias) Murph. She has eight great-grandchildren, Alayna, Eli, Ari, Eva, Carson, Brayden, Danielle and last, but not least, Kylie. Also surviving is her adopted son Mark Losito, husband of the late Linda (Elias) Losito.
Aggie lived by her faith, showed endless love and instilled mountains of family values. She enjoyed playing cards, family gatherings and the joy of contestants winning prizes on game shows. She also loved to watch sports on TV, especially Notre Dame football. Her passion for sports caused her a few times to be a bit vocal. Well, maybe a little more than a bit. She spoke her mind with love and compassion in her heart.
She believed God granted her the gift of a lifetime by being born into the family she was. She was proud of her heritage. Her children and grandchildren enjoyed her company, cooking and eating her Lebanese food. She loved to cook, and few visitors left her home hungry. Many of her nieces and nephews who referred to her as Aunt Aggie will miss her.
In a strange way, you knew she loved you when she called you ugly. It was common for her to stop to talk to strangers, hand them a few dollars and welcome them into her world. Her sisters and brothers shared the same faith, family values and loving characteristics. Aggie brought a taste of heaven to earth.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, 2111 Millersville Pike, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 11am, Rev. Timothy Sahd and Rev. Lawrence Sherdel Celebrating the Mass. A viewing will be held on Tuesday Evening, Dec. 22, from 6-8pm at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 N. George St., Millersville, PA. A second viewing will take place on Wednesday morning at the church from 10-11am. Entombment will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Agnes memory may be sent to St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church or St Jude Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
To send an online condolence to the family, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com