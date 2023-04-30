Agatha Guise, age 90, of Columbia, PA, formerly of Erie and Johnstown, PA passed away on Friday, April 21, 2023 at St. Anne's Retirement Community. She was born June 1, 1932 in Johnstown, a First Generation Italian American, daughter of the late Santo and Gloria Pollino Iannello. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles L. Guise, in 2008; sister and brother-in-law, Rosemary and Herbert Larison; brother and sister-in-law, Dominick and Beverly Iannello; and son-in-law, Ken Johnson.
Agatha was a 1950 graduate of Johnstown High School. She worked for Sanitary Dairy where she met her husband Charlie and married in 1956. They moved to Erie in 1966 and were members of St. James Roman Catholic Church. Agatha's greatest joy was serving, caring for and spending time with her family, including caring for her oldest grandchildren and their cousins. Her love language was cooking, at which she was excellent. Cutlets and nut roll were family favorites. Agatha was an avid walker with her friend Betty, and enjoyed movies and playhouse excursions with Chris and Fran. In 2015, she moved to Columbia, PA. She was thankful for her dear friends Teresa and Betty at St. Anne's. Her favorite moments were daily phone calls, frequent visits and Facetime with grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Dr. Theresa Guise, Houston, TX; Gloria, wife of Ken Johnson, Memphis, TN; Michael and his wife Betsy, Erie, PA; and Patricia, wife of Richard Knauss, Columbia, PA. She was blessed with grandchildren, Michael Guise (Kelsey), Nicole Guise Ranalli (Greg), Eric and Ian Johnson, Samuel, Jonathan and Nathan Knauss; and great-grandchildren Harper and Russell Ranalli, and Oliver Guise.
Agatha will be greatly missed, but is at peace with her Lord. The family is grateful for her loving care at St. Anne's and Lancaster Hospice and Community Care.
Friends may call at St. James Roman Catholic Church, 2635 Buffalo Road, Erie, PA 16510, on Saturday, May 27th, from 9 AM until the time of the Funeral Mass there at 10 AM. Interment will follow at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Agatha to St. Anne's Retirement Community Day of Stay, 3952 Columbia Avenue, Columbia, PA 17512. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. Condolences may be sent to www.dusckasfuneralhome.com.