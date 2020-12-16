Adrienne "Marge" Homsher, 87, of Lancaster, passed away on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. Born in Manhattan, NY, she was the daughter of the late Bruno Franke and Adrienne Etien, and the loving wife of the late Benjamin "Bud" Homsher who passed away in December 1990.
After moving to PA, Adrienne graduated from New Holland High School in 1951. She worked for the former Sperry New Holland for 40 years, where she held several positions and retired as a Purchasing Supervisor in 1991. Following retirement, she worked for several years for the Irex Corporation and the American Music Theatre. Adrienne enjoyed traveling, dancing, reading, and had a special place in her heart for her feline companions Solange and Rascal.
Adrienne is survived by her sister, Dina Wilcox and her husband Mike of Seneca, SC. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews: Steven Wilcox, his wife Amy, and their children Riley and Owen; Jennifer Wilcox; Lisa Taylor and her husband Chuck; Suzanne Jackson; Robert Jackson; and Michelle Jackson; and many friends. Along with her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Mary Jackson.
Due to current health concerns and the upcoming holidays, graveside services for Adrienne at St. Anthony's Catholic Cemetery will be planned and announced for a date in the near future. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be offered to Hospice & Community Care, P O Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604, or to the Humane League of Lancaster Co., 2195 Lincoln Highway E., Lancaster, PA 17602. For online condolences visit SnyderFuneralHome.com