Adolf E. "Pete" Frey, 85, of Quarryville passed away peacefully surrounded by his children and family on Friday, August 6, 2021 at the Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community. Born in Quarryville, he was the son of the late Frederick and Anna (Huber) Frey. He was married to the late Gloria Y. "Bonnie" (Miller) Frey for 43 years at the time of her passing in 2007.
Pete attended Solanco High School and went on to serve in the communications division of the U.S. Army, having been stationed in Germany. He drove truck for various businesses and was a member of the Teamsters Union. He then established his own business, Frey's Pallets in Quarryville. He was a member of Mechanic Grove Church of the Brethren. Pete enjoyed antiquing and spending time with his family. He was a devoted son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and friend.
He is survived by his children: Brenda Greider, companion of Jack Martin; Bonnie, wife of Chris Kelleher; and John Frey, companion of Daphne Logan. Also surviving are 15 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren; and siblings: Anita, Maggie, John and Willie. He was preceded by his children: Carol Dorwart, Donald Dorwart, Charles Dorwart III, and siblings: Fred, Siegfried, Ernie, and Maria.
Pete's funeral service will take place at Mechanic Grove Church of the Brethren, 1392 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville, PA on Friday, August 13, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. There will be a viewing at the church from 5:00 until 6:00 p.m. The family will also receive friends for light refreshments following the service in the church's family life center. There will be a public graveside service in the adjoining cemetery on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to Mechanic Grove Church of the Brethren at the above address. Online guestbook at:
