Adira Carolina Elslager, infant daughter of Frederick W. and Amanda C. Alzate Elslager, of Lancaster, born on Fiday September 23, 2022 and passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at Women and Babies Hospital. Adira was born perfectly formed and dearly loved. Her time here on Earth with us was too short.
Surviving in addition to her parents, her three loving brothers: Freddy, Theo and Benny. Paternal grandparents: Fred and Tierney Elslager. Maternal grandparents: Pedro and Joni Alzate, all who were eager to care for a long-awaited granddaughter. She is also survived by her Uncle James Alzate and Aunt Janae Elslager. Adira was preceded in death by her three angel siblings who will welcome her with open arms.
The Funeral Service will be held at Community Bible Church, 331 Anderson Ferry Road, Marietta on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 2:30 P.M. with Pastor Jeff Burkholder, officiating. Interment in Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery. Friends may call at the church from 1:30 P.M. to 2:30 P.M.
A memorial fund has been established in Adira Carolina's name for the Elslager family, c/o Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 114 West Main Street, Mountville, PA 17554. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
