Aden A. Wingard, 94, of Lititz, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020.
Aden had served in the U.S. Navy in World War II as a crewman on a PBY Catalina Flying Boat, in the U.S. Army in the Korean War in an armored unit, and then served in the U.S. Air Force for a 14 year career as a flight engineer, serving in the Vietnam War as a Staff Sgt, until his retirement in 1971, being commissioned at a 1st Lt.
A memorial service to celebrate Aden's life will be held at a later time, for which an announcement will be published. In his memory, please make contributions to the PA Wounded Warriors, Inc., 1117 Country Club Rd., Camp Hill, PA 17011. To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
