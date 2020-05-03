Aden A. Wingard

Aden A. Wingard

Aden A. Wingard, 94, of Lititz, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020.

Aden had served in the U.S. Navy in World War II as a crewman on a PBY Catalina Flying Boat, in the U.S. Army in the Korean War in an armored unit, and then served in the U.S. Air Force for a 14 year career as a flight engineer, serving in the Vietnam War as a Staff Sgt, until his retirement in 1971, being commissioned at a 1st Lt.

A memorial service to celebrate Aden's life will be held at a later time, for which an announcement will be published. In his memory, please make contributions to the PA Wounded Warriors, Inc., 1117 Country Club Rd., Camp Hill, PA 17011. To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com

Plant a tree in memory of Aden Wingard
A living tribute »

LNP Media Group, Inc.

Tags

Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory

3110 Lititz Pike
Lititz, PA 17543
717-560-5100
www.snyderfuneralhome.com

Sign up for our newsletter