Adele Elizabeth Francis, 95, of Lancaster, passed away on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at home. Known to her friends as Betty, she was a sweet, classy lady, always thinking it was important to present a good image of dress. She enjoyed wearing bright, beautiful colors with jewelry and shoes to match. She was born in Detroit, Michigan, daughter of the late Michael and Margurite Francis, who gave birth to 10 children. Nine preceded her in death: Edward, who served in WWII; David, who was killed in WWII; Elaine, who was a housewife; Paul, who was seriously wounded in WWII; Jack and Allen, who both served in the Korean Conflict; Irene, who died in infancy; Dorothy, who was a schoolteacher and Anne, who ran her husband's business office.
Betty started as an office clerk, going to night school, taking secretarial skills and eventually becoming secretary to the president of Park Davis in Detroit. She loved Detroit in the old days, saying how dynamic the city was before the politicians came and destroyed it. When Park Davis was acquired by Warner Lambert Company in New Jersey, she transferred there. Betty worked in marketing, sales and human resources. She remained in New Jersey for three years, then transferred to a subsidiary of Warner Lambert in Salt Lake City, Utah, where she remained for six years until her retirement. She travelled many miles for the company and exchanged ideas with many people, she retired with the highest honors.
Having travelled all seven continents, some of them more than once, she became a world-wide scholar. Her impeccable English, education and mannerisms would invite all people to enjoy conversations with her. Betty was an avid movie fan all of her life. Through the years she accumulated over 2000 movies and at 94 years of age, she could tell you every actor or actress in the movie with Charles Boyer, Jeanette MacDonald, Margaret Sullavan and Louise Beavers, being some of her favorites. She belonged to three bowling leagues, Great Book Discussion Club, Ski Club, Women's Social Club, and the National and International Secretaries Association. She loved listening to opera and music of the 1940's, scrapbooking of her many travels. Africa was her favorite place to visit. It would be impossible to repeat the same trip today. Betty took flying lessons, but had to give it up because of inner ear problems during the stunt flying test. She also enjoyed trying her luck at gambling casinos in Las Vegas, Reno and Wendover, Nevada, Atlantic City, New Jersey, Detroit, Michigan Hollywood and others in Pennsylvania and while on cruise ships.
At 90 years young, she decided to buy a computer with the help of a good friend, Todd, who taught her how to use it in just a few days, what a champ! She was also an ardent football fan, both college and professional. She spent many Saturdays and Sundays watching the games. Her favorite teams were the University of Michigan, Michigan State and the Detroit Lions. Long before television, she followed them on radio and many times called her own penalties. Haha! Betty devoted many years taking care of her father, mother and family and also taking two nephews under her wing: Mark Silvers, who has since passed away and Alan Silvers, who she encouraged all of their lives. For many years Betty had a wonderful companion, Lester Diller, who has since passed away. She chose not to marry, but dedicated her life to her career.
She is survived by her caregivers and friends: Judi Reynolds and Carol Conrad, both of Lancaster.
The Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: the World War II Memorial, c/o the National Park Service, 1849 C Street NW, Washington, DC 20240. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send a condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
