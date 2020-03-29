Adelbert F. Bachman

Adelbert F. Bachman of Gordonville, PA peacefully passed away on March 24, 2020 surrounded by family.

Adelbert was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his wife, Elaine Bachman; two daughters, Penny Kenny (Paul) of Downingtown; Kelly Haegele (Charles) of Warrington; and nine grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Holly Contier of California, and two step sons; Kevin Morroney and Christopher Morroney.

Adelbert was employed by Wyeth Labs in West Chester, PA. and in later years Kraft School Bus Company.

Adelbert was a strong, gentle, humble person who was loved by everyone especially his grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers contributions in Adelbert's memory can be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, www.lls.org. To send the family online condolences visit us at www.groffeckenroth.com. Arrangements by Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland.

