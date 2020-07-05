Adela O. Dohner, 83, of Lancaster, went to be with the Lord on July 2, 2020 at Manor Care – Lancaster, with her loving family at her side. Born in Humaco, PR, she was the loving daughter of the late Euralio Carcaño and Adela Gonzalez Cadiz.
She attended Brooklyn Heights School for Girls from the age of 11, when she immigrated to New York City from Puerto Rico, to the time of her graduation. Adela continued her education at Brooklyn College, where she earned her Bachelor's degree, and went on to continue Biblical Studies at New York Pentecostal Seminary continuing to grow in her calling and become a minister.
In the early 1960s, Adela and her husband Rev. Bienvenido Valentin were called to Lancaster as missionaries to serve the Hispanic migrant labors. Their ministry involved collaboration with many of the faithful farmers in Lancaster County who cared for the spiritual and social development of the labors coming to work.
As her husband concentrated on building a faith community, First Spanish Assembly of God, Adela focused her career in Social Ministry, serving as Director of Social Ministry for the Lancaster Council of Churches from its foundation until she retired. Adela worked all her life to build bridges across race, age, economic position, sexual orientation, …she loved everyone and helped all who were in need. Those bridges were built between churches, the private business sector, law enforcement (as one of the first Police Chaplains under then Police Chief Calvin Duncan. Adela was a pioneer of unity and community organization in Lancaster County.
Adela's love and pride of being Puerto Rican she lived through her lifelong involvement with The Spanish Civic Association. There she served as Board President SACA, where one of her greatest joys was to establish WLCH, 91.3 FM, "Radio Centro."
Surviving are her beloved children: daughter, Lillian Valentin and her husband Reuben Garcia, son, Manuel Valentin and his wife Ruth Cruz, grandchildren: Zachary Valentin husband of Katie, Julian Valentin husband of Kristen, and Zarek Valentin husband of Elizabeth. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren: Anya, Braden, Stella, Landon, Devon "Johnny", Raleigh, and Cameron, her sister, Lyda Rojas, nieces and nephews: Victor, Lydia, Miguel, and Jessica, and her grand-dogs: Fulton and Alexander.
She is joined in Heaven her husbands: Rev. Bienvenido Valentin and Nelson H. Dohner, her parents: Euralio Carcaño and Adela Cadiz, and her nephew Raphael Rojas.
A memorial service will be held Monday, July 6, 2020 at 6:00pm at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA. Guests will be received prior to the service starting at 4:00pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Lampeter Church of the Brethren Benevolence Fund at 1900 Lampeter Road, Lancaster, PA 17602. To leave a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com