Addie V. Liss

On January 20, Addie, 87, left this world and entered Life with her Savior, after a five-month struggle with pancreatic cancer. Addie was a member of Harvest Presbyterian Church, Willow Street. She is the daughter of her late parents, Pender and Cora Lee (Blanton) Wells.
She, along with her six siblings, grew up on a farm in a rural area near Wilmington, North Carolina. Her father's main cash crop was strawberries. Although she enjoyed working in the strawberry fields throughout her childhood and youth, she sometimes remarked that strawberries required attention 13 months of the year!
She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Theodor, by two sisters, Estalene and Virginia, and by two brothers, Otho and Nathaniel. She was predeceased by two brothers, Samuel and Daniel. Addie lived in Wilmington, Delaware for 47 years before moving to Willow Valley in 2004.
Addie obtained a degree in education from Bob Jones University and also from the University of Delaware. She loved being a teacher and taught at the elementary level in both public and Christian schools, in special reading classes for dyslexic children, in Sunday school, in Child Evangelism Fellowship classes in her home or the home of others, in Pioneer Girls clubs (middle school age), and in adult women's Bible classes. She also served for a number of years as a guide at the Ashland Nature Center in Delaware.
From childhood on she had an appreciation for the beauty of flowers, and enjoyed arranging both wild and also domesticated flowers to decorate her home.
The memorial service for Addie will take place on Saturday January 25th at 1:00 PM in the Spring Run auditorium at Willow Valley with Rev. Scott Johnston officiating. Please omit flowers. The family thanks the staff in the Glen at Willow Valley and also the nurses and staff at the Hospice and Community Care group for their diligent and loving care for Addie. To send an online condolence please visit: BachmanSnyder.com
