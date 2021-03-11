By untended and egregious omission, the obituary article for Carolyn S. Moyer failed to list the following descendants of Carolyn. S. Moyer:
Her sister and brother-in-law, Clara Joan (Schairer) and Lou Kosmela, and Lou's son Louis Kosmela and his wife Lois, all of Lancaster; Lou's daughter Brenda Ferguson and her daughter Brianna of Elizabethtown; plus Marie Kosmela, her son Christopher, and daughter Megan, of Lancaster. Also Clara Joan's and Lou's daughter Jennifer, wife of Daryl Bell, and their son Jedediah and daugher MacKenna of Stephen City, VA. 717-394-4097
