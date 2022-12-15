Adamae S. Wise, 47, of Reinholds, passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at her home.
She was born in Memphis, MO to Edna (Martin) Sensenig and the late Barton Sensenig and was the wife of Charles L. Wise.
Adamae was a member of Bowmansville Mennonite Church (Weaverland Conference), Narvon.
In addition to her mother and husband, Adamae is survived by 4 sons, Jason S., husband of Brenda Z. (Weaver) Wise, Justin S. Wise, Lynford S. Wise, Matthew S. Wise; grandson, Kyler Jansen; 6 siblings, Irvin M. Sensenig, Ellen M., wife of Mark O. Hoover, Barton M., husband of Pauline W. (Weaver) Sensenig, Carl M., husband of Julia M. (Wenger) Sensenig, Lamar M., husband of Wilma M. (Wenger) Sensenig, and Edna Fay, wife of the late Galen M. Weaver.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, December 18, 2022, from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Sunny Crest Homes, 2587 Valley View Rd., Morgantown. Funeral services will be held Monday, December 19th, at 9:30 AM at Bowmansville Mennonite Church, 980 Oaklyn Dr., Narvon, with Bishop Leon Zimmerman officiating. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
