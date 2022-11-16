Adam Z. Sensenig, 84, of New Holland, passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022, at his home after a brief illness. His wife of 63 years, Mary Lou (Martin) Sensenig, survives.
Born in New Holland, he was the son of the late David H. and Emma (Zimmerman) Sensenig.
He was a member of South Hinkletown Mennonite Church and a former owner of Sensenig's Furniture.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children: Kenneth M. married to Alma (Rissler) Sensenig and Mary Lou married to Reuben S. Martin, both of New Holland, 12 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, two brothers: Earl Ray Sensenig, New Holland and Loyd Z. Sensenig, Ephrata, four sisters: Vera (Elmer) Hoover, Ephrata, Anna (Jonas) Nolt, Peach Bottom, Nora (Isaac) Martin, Ephrata, and Erla Mae (Allen) Burkholder, Ephrata, and a brother-in-law Ammon Hoover, Ephrata.
He was preceded in death by two sons, Nelson M. and Neal M. Sensenig, a granddaughter Jennifer Martin, two brothers, Ivan Z. and John Z. Sensenig, and three sisters: Mary Z. (Aaron) Hurst, Emma Z. (Paul) Zimmerman, and Ella Z. (Ammon) Hoover.
His funeral will be held on Friday, November 18, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. at Springville Mennonite Church with Bishop Amos G. Martin, E. Merle Nolt, Roy Sensenig and Harlan Martin officiating. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. A viewing will be held on Thursday from 2 4 p.m. and 6 8 p.m. at the Martindale Mennonite Fellowship Center. Kindly omit flowers. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland is in charge of arrangements.
